These Are the Parishes in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,463 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 299 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Acadia Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Acadia Parish stands at 467 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Lafayette metro area, Acadia Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Acadia Parish, LA 467 292 24,011 15,023 2 Vermilion Parish, LA 372 223 24,105 14,431 3 Iberia Parish, LA 363 264 24,943 18,131 4 St. Martin Parish, LA 346 186 22,823 12,268 5 Lafayette Parish, LA 207 498 24,734 59,385

