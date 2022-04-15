ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

These Are the Parishes in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7GMXY00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,463 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 299 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Acadia Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Acadia Parish stands at 467 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Lafayette metro area, Acadia Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Acadia Parish, LA 467 292 24,011 15,023
2 Vermilion Parish, LA 372 223 24,105 14,431
3 Iberia Parish, LA 363 264 24,943 18,131
4 St. Martin Parish, LA 346 186 22,823 12,268
5 Lafayette Parish, LA 207 498 24,734 59,385

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Yes, Hammerhead Worms are in Louisiana and Acadiana [Video]

If you see a hammerhead worm, don't cut it in half because it regenerates and grows into two hammerhead worms doubling your nightmares. Hammerhead worms are currently bubbling up again on the internet. Texas, Missouri, Iowa, and more are all reporting about and "warning" the public about this "Invasive Species".
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Coronavirus
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Government
Acadia Parish, LA
Coronavirus
City
Lafayette, LA
Government Technology

How to Apply for Hurricane Protection in Louisiana

(TNS) - Louisiana is up to receive $40 million in federal grants for disaster survivors to make their homes more resilient to flooding, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Sunset Monday and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced from Washington, D.C. Examples of eligible projects under new Swift Current monies include...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, also asked him to independently...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Parishes#Covid#Americans
KPEL 96.5

New Poll: Governor John Bel Edwards’ Approval Rating Takes “Unusual” Drop

Two years ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was holding strong with voter support in the state. After winning re-election in 2019 over Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, the governor sported a 56% approval rating in 2020. That is huge considering Louisiana is very much a red state and has voted Republicans to every statewide elected office except the governor's. Also, in voting from districts across the state, Republicans have a vast majority over Democrats in both the state House and the state Senate.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
96.5 KVKI

Five Fun, Unique Gifts for the Louisiana Lover in Your Life!

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Here are some great gift ideas for the Louisiana lover in your life that wants more than just fleur-de-lis in their home! Don't get me wrong, I like fleur-de-lis, but if you've spent any in Louisiana, especially if you're a member of a Mardi Gras krewe, you likely have fleur-de-lis decor and tchotkies galore!
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin

The complaint claims students were required to read a prayer over the intercom after the Pledge of Allegiance. The Franklin Medical Center board recently approved a rural residency program with LSU Health Shreveport Monroe Family Medicine Residency. Community clean-up in Bastrop. Updated: 6 hours ago. All a part of 'Love...
BASTROP, LA
24/7 Wall St.

Best Suburbs with the Lowest Home Values

Suburbs, residential areas detached but linked to nearby cities, have grown over the past century to represent family living for much of the population in the United States. Americans often choose life in the suburbs because there they can afford bigger houses, a yard, and a quieter environment to raise a family. Some suburbs are […]
REAL ESTATE
WDSU

Zurich Classic bringing some traffic delays next week

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced road closures and changes to traffic ahead of the Zurich Classic next week. The 2022 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana begins Thursday of next week. On Monday starting at 5 a.m. until Sunday at 7 p.m., Lapalco Boulevard between...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy