ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

These Are the Counties in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7GJtN00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 850 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Campbell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Campbell County stands at 382 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lynchburg metro area, Campbell County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Campbell County, VA 382 211 21,938 12,103
2 Appomattox County, VA 334 52 24,241 3,776
3 Lynchburg City, VA 331 265 25,048 20,071
4 Bedford County, VA 300 234 21,736 16,934
5 Amherst County, VA 276 88 22,586 7,201

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Die of Cancer

Cancer was the second-leading cause of death, after heart disease, in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 602,350 cancer fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.  Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for 23% of all cancer deaths, followed by cancers of […]
CANCER
NBC News

Seven days, 18,000 deaths: A look at omicron’s deadliest week

Peggy Rampersad believed everyone should have a signature style, and hers included red lipstick and circular black-rimmed eyeglasses. A retired sociologist and academic, she loved art, opera, dancing and music. When she lost her hair from chemotherapy after one of her three bouts with cancer, she grew a faux-hawk and tipped it blonde. When she lost her eyesight from macular degeneration, she started going to her local gym and attending fitness classes for seniors three times a week.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
County
Campbell County, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Campbell County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Health
Lynchburg, VA
Government
Campbell County, VA
Coronavirus
State
Virginia State
Campbell County, VA
Government
City
Lynchburg, VA
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy