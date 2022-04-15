These Are the Counties in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 850 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Campbell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Campbell County stands at 382 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lynchburg metro area, Campbell County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Campbell County, VA 382 211 21,938 12,103 2 Appomattox County, VA 334 52 24,241 3,776 3 Lynchburg City, VA 331 265 25,048 20,071 4 Bedford County, VA 300 234 21,736 16,934 5 Amherst County, VA 276 88 22,586 7,201

