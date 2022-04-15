These Are the Counties in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 989 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 195 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bourbon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bourbon County stands at 273 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lexington-Fayette metro area, Bourbon County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Bourbon County, KY 273 55 29,562 5,955 2 Jessamine County, KY 258 135 28,854 15,126 3 Scott County, KY 192 103 31,592 16,907 4 Woodford County, KY 184 48 26,118 6,816 5 Fayette County, KY 183 584 29,663 94,546 6 Clark County, KY 178 64 29,106 10,441

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .