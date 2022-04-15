ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

These Are the Counties in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7GH7v00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 1,746 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 316 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marion County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Marion County stands at 450 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Chattanooga metro area, Marion County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Marion County, TN 450 128 31,143 8,850
2 Sequatchie County, TN 448 66 28,588 4,211
3 Walker County, GA 344 237 24,359 16,765
4 Hamilton County, TN 315 1,125 27,918 99,820
5 Catoosa County, GA 244 162 21,954 14,555
6 Dade County, GA 173 28 20,226 3,282

