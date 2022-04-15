ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

These Are the Counties in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7GGFC00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 1,450 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 229 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Guthrie County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Guthrie County stands at 422 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area, Guthrie County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Guthrie County, IA 422 45 22,007 2,349
2 Warren County, IA 271 134 25,295 12,486
3 Madison County, IA 245 39 19,805 3,147
4 Polk County, IA 230 1,089 26,284 124,657
5 Dallas County, IA 170 143 27,390 23,008

