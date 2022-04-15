These Are the Counties in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 6,228 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 302 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lake County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lake County stands at 318 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cleveland-Elyria metro area, Lake County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Lake County, OH 318 732 21,253 48,894 2 Lorain County, OH 317 971 21,687 66,517 3 Cuyahoga County, OH 300 3,756 21,436 268,759 4 Medina County, OH 285 505 22,569 40,005 5 Geauga County, OH 281 264 17,052 16,022

