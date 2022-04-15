ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

These Are the Counties in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7GFMT00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 6,228 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 302 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lake County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lake County stands at 318 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cleveland-Elyria metro area, Lake County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lake County, OH 318 732 21,253 48,894
2 Lorain County, OH 317 971 21,687 66,517
3 Cuyahoga County, OH 300 3,756 21,436 268,759
4 Medina County, OH 285 505 22,569 40,005
5 Geauga County, OH 281 264 17,052 16,022

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of March 17, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 3. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Lake County, OH
Health
Lake County, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Lake County, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
Lake County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
beckershospitalreview.com

5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages

Alaska has the highest proportion of facilities reporting nursing home staff shortages in the U.S., while California has the lowest, a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation found. The findings, published March 18, analyzed national staff shortage data trends from May 2020 through Feb. 27. Five states with the highest...
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Missouri

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Missouri, deaths attributable to the […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
Law & Crime

Safest States in America for You to Reside

When searching for a property to own, several factors play a huge role in making the final decision. Some factors include the monetary value, the environment, and work distance and opportunities. Perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing property is the overall safety of the area.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Maryland Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,521,227 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.8% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC News

States look for solutions as fentanyl deaths keep rising

As the addiction and overdose crisis that has gripped the U.S. for two decades turns even deadlier, state governments are scrambling for ways to stem the destruction wrought by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In statehouses across the country, lawmakers have been considering and adopting laws on two fronts: reducing...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy