These Are the Counties in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 427 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 185 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Buckingham County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Buckingham County stands at 335 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charlottesville metro area, Buckingham County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Buckingham County, VA 335 57 22,912 3,896 2 Greene County, VA 314 61 20,500 3,979 3 Nelson County, VA 230 34 17,290 2,561 4 Charlottesville City, VA 168 79 19,514 9,180 5 Fluvanna County, VA 164 43 19,355 5,087 6 Albemarle County, VA 144 153 16,392 17,434

