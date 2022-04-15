These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 1,973 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 340 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Simpson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Simpson County stands at 547 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Jackson metro area, Simpson County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Simpson County, MS 547 148 25,812 6,988 2 Copiah County, MS 418 120 24,825 7,130 3 Yazoo County, MS 382 107 28,745 8,041 4 Hinds County, MS 326 788 21,571 52,152 5 Rankin County, MS 319 483 24,142 36,512 6 Madison County, MS 316 327 23,176 23,987

