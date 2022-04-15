These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 17,332 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 401 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Clair County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in St. Clair County stands at 519 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, St. Clair County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 St. Clair County, MI 519 828 25,411 40,547 2 Lapeer County, MI 474 418 22,970 20,260 3 Macomb County, MI 453 3,936 26,417 229,482 4 Wayne County, MI 448 7,895 22,680 399,476 5 Oakland County, MI 305 3,814 22,895 286,376 6 Livingston County, MI 234 441 24,426 46,038

