These Are the Counties in the Macon, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,181 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 514 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Twiggs County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Twiggs County stands at 833 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Macon metro area, Twiggs County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Twiggs County, GA 833 69 18,518 1,534 2 Monroe County, GA 637 172 21,681 5,856 3 Bibb County, GA 507 778 24,157 37,078 4 Crawford County, GA 437 54 14,266 1,761 5 Jones County, GA 378 108 17,612 5,028

