These Are the Counties in the Columbia, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7GAwq00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 2,297 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 281 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fairfield County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Fairfield County stands at 471 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Columbia metro area, Fairfield County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Fairfield County, SC 471 107 26,272 5,967
2 Calhoun County, SC 415 61 18,915 2,783
3 Kershaw County, SC 393 253 33,278 21,418
4 Saluda County, SC 374 76 19,484 3,955
5 Lexington County, SC 301 863 33,405 95,643
6 Richland County, SC 230 937 29,935 122,213

