These Are the Counties in the Springfield, MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7G5cS00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 1,604 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 350 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Dallas County stands at 430 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Springfield metro area, Dallas County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Dallas County, MO 430 71 23,104 3,812
2 Webster County, MO 383 146 23,699 9,025
3 Greene County, MO 355 1,023 24,261 69,975
4 Polk County, MO 342 108 25,484 8,040
5 Christian County, MO 304 256 24,762 20,868

