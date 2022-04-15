These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,563 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 236 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Stokes County stands at 375 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Winston-Salem metro area, Stokes County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Stokes County, NC 375 172 24,387 11,195 2 Yadkin County, NC 300 113 28,690 10,806 3 Davidson County, NC 239 393 26,120 43,010 4 Davie County, NC 221 93 26,508 11,131 5 Forsyth County, NC 213 792 24,809 92,184

