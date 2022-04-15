ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7G15Y00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,952 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 106 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Contra Costa County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Contra Costa County stands at 114 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area, Contra Costa County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Contra Costa County, CA 114 1,296 17,862 202,417
2 Alameda County, CA 111 1,826 16,459 270,529
3 Marin County, CA 111 288 13,791 35,898
4 San Francisco County, CA 97 844 15,444 134,369
5 San Mateo County, CA 91 698 16,786 128,573

