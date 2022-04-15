ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7G0Cp00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 1,045 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 334 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Salem, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Salem stands at 376 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Roanoke metro area, Salem ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Salem City, VA 376 96 22,125 5,646
2 Roanoke City, VA 366 365 21,315 21,234
3 Craig County, VA 352 18 21,846 1,117
4 Franklin County, VA 341 192 19,160 10,774
5 Roanoke County, VA 297 278 22,521 21,076
6 Botetourt County, VA 289 96 22,461 7,462

The Associated Press

Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US

Three mass shootings in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend capped a monthlong spate of gun violence that has touched both big cities and small, rural communities across the nation. The gunfire has rattled large population centers such as Dallas, Pittsburgh and Sacramento, California, as well as much smaller...
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

