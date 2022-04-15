These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 565 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 340 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Plymouth County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Plymouth County stands at 399 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Sioux City metro area, Plymouth County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Plymouth County, IA 399 100 25,241 6,320 2 Union County, SD 393 49 21,802 2,715 3 Dakota County, NE 340 69 33,957 6,899 4 Woodbury County, IA 329 337 28,108 28,782 5 Dixon County, NE 174 10 20,658 1,187

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .