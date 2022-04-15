These Are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 12,953 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 269 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Essex County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Essex County stands at 349 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area, Essex County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Massachusetts where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Essex County, MA 349 2,729 26,353 205,824 2 Plymouth County, MA 326 1,671 22,614 115,813 3 Norfolk County, MA 269 1,878 19,001 132,673 4 Suffolk County, MA 250 1,981 26,867 212,722 5 Middlesex County, MA 248 3,958 20,629 329,073 6 Rockingham County, NH 174 530 21,964 67,018 7 Strafford County, NH 161 206 22,844 29,294

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .