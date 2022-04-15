ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

These Are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7Fpf400 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 1,297 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 362 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lawrence County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lawrence County stands at 399 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Huntington-Ashland metro area, Lawrence County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lawrence County, OH 399 242 29,453 17,855
2 Greenup County, KY 391 140 33,639 12,031
3 Cabell County, WV 387 369 28,770 27,423
4 Lincoln County, WV 370 78 26,198 5,522
5 Boyd County, KY 362 174 33,803 16,256
6 Putnam County, WV 305 173 29,390 16,650
7 Wayne County, WV 297 121 24,106 9,813

