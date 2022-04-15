ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AR

These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7Fo1Z00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,157 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 294 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Perry County stands at 358 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area, Perry County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Perry County, AR 358 37 24,336 2,512
2 Grant County, AR 337 61 24,660 4,460
3 Lonoke County, AR 337 243 27,516 19,868
4 Pulaski County, AR 298 1,173 26,190 103,048
5 Saline County, AR 280 330 26,130 30,836
6 Faulkner County, AR 256 313 28,623 35,039

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
CECIL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Coronavirus
Little Rock, AR
Government
Faulkner County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Faulkner County, AR
Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Faulkner County, AR
Lonoke County, AR
Government
Faulkner County, AR
Health
County
Lonoke County, AR
County
Perry County, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy