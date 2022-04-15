These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,157 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 294 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Perry County stands at 358 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area, Perry County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Perry County, AR 358 37 24,336 2,512 2 Grant County, AR 337 61 24,660 4,460 3 Lonoke County, AR 337 243 27,516 19,868 4 Pulaski County, AR 298 1,173 26,190 103,048 5 Saline County, AR 280 330 26,130 30,836 6 Faulkner County, AR 256 313 28,623 35,039

