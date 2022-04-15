These Are the Counties in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 7,787 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 333 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Armstrong County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Armstrong County stands at 514 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, Armstrong County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Armstrong County, PA 514 341 23,009 15,262 2 Fayette County, PA 504 667 23,457 31,031 3 Beaver County, PA 442 737 24,055 40,146 4 Butler County, PA 391 730 23,831 44,460 5 Westmoreland County, PA 385 1,367 22,477 79,738 6 Washington County, PA 314 651 24,499 50,846 7 Allegheny County, PA 269 3,294 21,544 264,031

