Rochester, NY

These Are the Counties in the Rochester, NY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7FmG700 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 2,171 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 202 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Orleans County stands at 274 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Rochester metro area, Orleans County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Orleans County, NY 274 113 20,988 8,642
2 Monroe County, NY 209 1,555 20,605 153,351
3 Wayne County, NY 190 173 19,156 17,404
4 Livingston County, NY 180 115 18,316 11,705
5 Ontario County, NY 161 176 18,406 20,149
6 Yates County, NY 156 39 13,647 3,413

