These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 4,265 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 311 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grady County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grady County stands at 442 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, Grady County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Grady County, OK 442 242 25,031 13,700 2 Lincoln County, OK 396 138 22,517 7,848 3 Logan County, OK 347 160 23,491 10,816 4 McClain County, OK 342 132 30,087 11,624 5 Oklahoma County,, OK 308 2,406 25,339 198,164 6 Cleveland County, OK 290 802 28,604 79,158 7 Canadian County, OK 282 385 28,808 39,383

