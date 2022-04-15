These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 6,747 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 242 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Baltimore County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Baltimore County stands at 297 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area, Baltimore County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Baltimore County, MD 297 2,459 15,966 132,137 2 Baltimore City, MD 287 1,766 18,262 112,256 3 Carroll County, MD 238 398 12,791 21,428 4 Harford County, MD 229 574 15,251 38,284 5 Queen Anne's County, MD 223 110 14,386 7,100 6 Anne Arundel County, MD 188 1,065 15,788 89,627 7 Howard County, MD 119 375 13,914 43,875

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .