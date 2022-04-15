These Are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 2,005 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 337 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Burke County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Burke County stands at 475 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Augusta-Richmond County metro area, Burke County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Burke County, GA 475 107 23,366 5,269 2 Lincoln County, GA 449 35 20,503 1,599 3 Richmond County, GA 438 883 24,830 50,023 4 McDuffie County, GA 437 94 23,416 5,034 5 Aiken County, SC 262 437 24,836 41,457 6 Columbia County, GA 258 380 24,382 35,914 7 Edgefield County, SC 258 69 25,238 6,756

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .