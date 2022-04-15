These Are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 4,182 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 365 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Walker County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Walker County stands at 679 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, Walker County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Walker County, AL 679 438 28,924 18,654 2 St. Clair County, AL 472 412 28,927 25,255 3 Chilton County, AL 460 202 25,201 11,071 4 Bibb County, AL 448 101 28,521 6,425 5 Blount County, AL 415 239 25,907 14,934 6 Jefferson County, AL 355 2,343 27,979 184,628 7 Shelby County, AL 212 447 28,708 60,649

