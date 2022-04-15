Jury Deliberating in Trial of Man Accused of Resisting Arrest, Battery of Police in Domestic Violence Investigation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the person killed as 28-year-old Adolfo Rangel. No city of residence was given. Original Story: A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO