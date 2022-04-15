ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Byron Man Crashes Into Parked Semi-truck In Owatonna

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt in a crash Thursday involving a semi-truck. It happened around 9:00...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Video Of Fiery Car/Truck Crash In Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - A traffic camera recorded a crash in the Twin Cities metro Monday that could have been much worse than it was. It happened around 2:30 pm on the Highway 10 bridge over Highway 65 in Blaine. The video of the wreck shows the driver...
BLAINE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Accidents
Byron, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Byron, MN
Owatonna, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Byron, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Tri-City Herald

5-year-old dies after runaway ATV crashes into block wall, Arizona sheriff says

A 5-year-old boy died Saturday, March 19, in an all-terrain vehicle crash when his vehicle’s throttle may have gotten stuck, Arizona sheriff’s officials reported. The boy was riding the ATV on a Lake Havasu City street at 1:49 p.m. when it began speeding out of control, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Would You Drive This Bus Around Bismarck?

While the wheels on the bus do go round, and I'm sure the vehicle is (mostly) operational... would you really want to drive this thing?. Maybe you would! Maybe it's nostalgic, and brings you fond memories of childhood. -- Not me; I had braces and glasses and was not with the "In" crowd. To put it into perspective, the "Cool" kids always sit in the back, right? You would find me at the furthest seat in the front. I digress...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Owatonna Mn Lrb#The State Patrol
AM 1390 KRFO

Statewide Alert For Minnesota Shooting Suspect

Pelican Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a shooting and as of Sunday night, were trying to locate the suspected shooter. The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide alert in hopes of finding the suspect. He has been identified as 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane. The...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Girl, 6, is found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after tornado threw her hundreds of feet from her home: Pregnant mother suffered injuries and a miscarriage

A six-year-old Texas girl was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after a tornado threw her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in critical condition after a tornado with winds of up to 165 mph hit the town of Salado on Tuesday evening, totally destroying her family's mobile home.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1390 KRFO

Lakeville North Student ID’d as Victim of Weekend Crash

School officials in a southern Twin Cities suburb have identified the victim of a weekend car crash as a sophomore student at Lakeville North High School. Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde shared the tragic news with the parents of other Lakeville North students through an email message on Sunday. “With...
LAKEVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Trial Date Set For Man Charged With Shooting Albert Lea Officer

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for an Albert Lea man accused of shooting and wounding an Albert Lea police officer. The court calendar for Freeborn County District Court indicates jury selection for 22-year-old Devon Weiland's trial is scheduled to begin on August 2nd. A pre-trial is set to take place in mid-July.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Local Police Report Uptick In Vehicle Burglaries

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Local law enforcement officials are sounding an alarm about a recent series of vehicle break-ins. The Rochester Police Dept. and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office have received several reports in the past week or so. The sheriff’s office says at least four incidents were...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Severe Storms in SE Minnesota Produce Hail and Damaging Winds

As predicted, a line of strong thunderstorms marched across southern Minnesota this afternoon and produced severe weather conditions in some areas. It appears the hardest hit area was along the I-35 corridor door north of Owatonna. Strong winds produced by the thunderstorms are blamed for tipping over at least nine semi-trucks on the freeway between Medford and Northfield. Traffic had to be detoured off the northbound lanes of I-35 for about two hours while crews cleaned up the mess. The National Weather Service also received reports of numerous trees being uprooted in an area near Faribault.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Burglar Cuts Through Roof of Twin Cities Jewelry Store

A would-be thief apparently got away with nothing after sawing his way into a downtown Farmington jewelry store last weekend. The suspect was apparently frightened off by an alarm and fled back through the holes in the roof that the suspect had just created after first trying to leave through the front door. The incident occurred late last Sunday night and the store was closed at the time.
FARMINGTON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy