Orangeburg, SC

NFL Draft Profile: Decobie Durant

By Steven J. Gaither
 3 days ago

South Carolina State has had plenty of talented NFL prospects over the years, and cornerback Decobie Durant is looking to add his name to that list.

The defensive back and reigning MEAC Defensive Player of The Year had a productive career at SC State, and he’s had a solid offseason to improve his NFL Draft stock.

The 5’10, 180 pound defensive back has played in the East-West Shrine Bowl and appeared at the NFL Combine since helping SC State win the MEAC crown and Celebration Bowl last fall. He showed off an impressive time of 4.38 in the 40 yard dash at the Combine in Indianapolis, which put him in the top five at the position.

His size is viewed as a negative in today’s NFL, which values size more than ever given how big NFL receivers have gotten. Tackling is also considered to be a weakness in his game. However, his speed and ballhawking abilities (he picked off 12 passes during his career) outrank many Power Five prospects, which showed during his pair of interceptions against Clemson last fall.

Decobie Durant is currently projected as a seventh-round pick by nflmockdatabase.com .

Dacobie Durant went to Vegas to pick up his MEAC DPOTY award.

Decobie Durant career stats and accomplishments

Stats

2018 — 38 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups
2019 — 35 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 interceptions, 12 pass breakups
2021 spring (4 games) — 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 5 pass breakups
2021 fall — 38 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 12 pass breakups

Career accomplishments

Four sport athlete in HS (football, basketball, baseball, track)
Led HS to Class A Division II state football championship as a senior in 2015 (quarterback and DB)
Spent a year at Palmetto Prep after HS before walking on at SC State
Earned a scholarship after one season
Allowed just six receptions after being targeted 19 times in spring 2021 season
Has three older cousins who have played in the NFL
Helped SC State win multiple MEAC titles (2019 – shared with A&T, 2021 outright)
Defensive MVP of Celebration Bowl (2021)
MEAC Defensive Player Of The Year (2021)

The post NFL Draft Profile: Decobie Durant appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

