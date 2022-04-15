Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1030 AM CDT. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. For the Neches River...including Neches, Alto, Diboll...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches, Texas. * WHEN...From this morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.1 feet this Friday afternoon and then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO