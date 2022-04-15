ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Conservation Corner: Native plants with some appetizing aromas

By Tommy Springer
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

While this month marks the third year that Ohio residents have recognized April as our state’s official native plant month, it also happens to be the first time residents of the other forty-nine states are joining in on the celebration as resolution was recently unanimously approved in the U.S. Senate to designate it as National Native Plant Month. In this week’s installment on this topic, I wanted to take a closer look, or smell rather, at some of the more interesting scents our native plants may emanate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHT6d_0fA7AHLB00

By far, the odors most frequently associated with plants are the myriad fragrances given off by active blooms of flowering individuals. Lavender, lilacs, and roses pair their beautiful blossoms with a natural perfume that is carried on the breeze for all to enjoy. Conversely, infamous plants with names like rotting corpse flower or skunk cabbage owe their renown to foul-smelling emissions from their floral parts. But, among our native species, there are a host of appetizing aromas that can be found by exploring other portions of the plant.

Perhaps the most unsurprising are those who share names or phylogeny with many of our common cooking ingredients. Wild ginger, Virginia mountain mint, wild onions, and wild garlic are a few that release their spicy scents when breaking or chopping apart their stems and roots – a fact confirmed by any of my downwind neighbors who happen to be outside during the first couple times I fire up the lawnmower for the year and take out a veritable forest of leeks and Alliums sprouting out of the sod.

Representing the woody species on this list are a pair of shrubs and a medium-sized tree I’m personally fond of. The first of these, is a shade-loving, understory shrub known as northern spicebush (Lindera benzoin). While the name might lead you to certain assumptions, crushing the leaves or scratching the bark on this plant gives off a smell many liken to that of my kids’ favorites sugar-filled cereal, Froot Loops. The second shrub is often seen growing along fencerows and field edges, sumac. Sumacs’ special scent comes from their red, dry, berry-like fruit that forms in pyramidal clusters at the end of their branches. Crushing these between your fingers will give you a whiff of citrusy goodness, and by soaking them in water you can even create a homemade lemonade. And finally, our native deciduous tree the sassafras (Sassafras albidum) was historically used as the main ingredient to make local root beer and root teas, and a sniff of nearly all parts of this plant may remind you of the carbonated component in many an ice cream float.

The last one is a bit unique in what culinary delight it is often compared with. Prairie dropseed (Sporobolus heterolepis) is a small, bunch-forming native grass that naturally occurs in its namesake prairie habitat but is also frequently used to edge walkways or accent flower gardens with its elegant, arching blades. However, we’re using our noses today and its interesting odor is what lands it in this discussion. Come late summer, this handsome grass produces a burst of reproductive sprouts called panicles that produce the mouth-watering aroma of freshly buttered popcorn! I may have cheated to include this one, because technically it is flowers that produce the scent, but since most wouldn’t recognize them as blooms in the traditional since so, I don’t feel too bad about it. After all, it’s not often you can get a cinema experience while walking down your sidewalk.

Tommy Springer is the wildlife and education specialist for the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District. He can be reached at 740-653-8154 or at Tommy.Springer@fairfieldswcd.org

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Conservation Corner: Native plants with some appetizing aromas

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Native plants to add to your garden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply says there are native plants that people can easily add to their gardens. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Some of the plants also have health benefits. BWS Community Relations Specialist...
HONOLULU, HI
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hummers time arrival to follow flowering of native plants

The birds and the bees are up to their springtime antics, bringing meanings more important than mere beauty to the garden. Clovers, dandelion, henbit, lyre-leaf salvias and other little meadow wildflowers in neighbors’ lawns are dripping with pollinators and their predators, all eager for spring feasts. Here’s hoping as many folks as possible will get on the “flower lawn” bandwagon and leave a few patches here and there as they start mowing for the season.
GARDENING
Orange Leader

MASTER GARDENER — Enjoy Native and Perennial Plants

Previously, I have spoken about selecting the right plant for the right spot in your garden, flower bed or yard. Today we’re going to talk about native and perennial plants. Many times, people get them confused and often consider them to be the same, but this is not always the case.
GARDENING
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9

Trees Atlanta plans to hold sales of native plants on two Saturdays in April 2022, April 2 and April 9. The sale will feature plants for sunny and shady gardens as well as hard-to-find native plants.  The April 2 sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter Center, 453 John […] The post Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, OH
State
Virginia State
10 Tampa Bay

Dozens of volunteers to plant native grasses at Robinson Preserve

BRADENTON, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers will be arriving in Manatee County this weekend to help plant native grasses at Robinson Preserve. According to Tampa Bay Watch, on Saturday, March 26, nearly 40 volunteers from around the Tampa Bay area will spend the day helping plant Black Needlerush grass to prevent erosion and create new habitats for wildlife.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

As Drought Worsens, Water Officials Urge Property Owners To Replace Grass With Drought-Friendly Native Plants

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — World Water Day is on Tuesday, so water officials are calling on Californians again to conserve more water in the face of a worsening drought. One of the best ways to conserve water is to reduce outdoor watering, so Metropolitan Water District held a news conference at the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers & Native Plants to encourage Angelenos to use native plants that are more acclimated to Southern California’s dry weather and require much less water than grass. A man walks past sprinklers watering grass in Alhambra, California on September 23, 2021. – Water usage in Southern...
ALHAMBRA, CA
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

976
Followers
547
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy