Byron Man Crashes Into Parked Semi-truck In Owatonna

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man has life-threatening injuries Sunday after driving in the wrong direction on the highway and hitting a semi head-on. The investigation found that Everett Dickerson of Defiance, Ohio, 61, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 24 near CR 133 around 3:27 a.m. Harkaranpreet Deol of Caledon, Ontario, Canada, 30, was driving a 2019 Peterbuilt semi-truck westbound on US 24. Dickerson struck Deol head-on and went off the side of the road.

DEFIANCE, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO