ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Byron Man Crashes Into Parked Semi-truck In Owatonna

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt in a crash Thursday involving a semi-truck. It happened around 9:00...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Five hospitalized after semi-truck crash in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police and Northwest firefighters are at the scene of a wreck on near Interstate 10 in Marana. Authorities said the wreck took place on the I-10 Frontage Road, which is closed between Marana Road and Tangerine Road. All lanes of I-10 are open,...
MARANA, AZ
KIMT

Driver dies after crashing into a parked semi in southern Bremer County

JANESVILLE, Iowa – A Cedar Rapids man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi trailer Saturday night. The Iowa State Patrol says Eric Stenseth, 52, was driving north on Highway 218 when he took the exit to Janesville, left the road, and hit a semi trailer parked on the shoulder of the off ramp. The semi was not occupied at the time of the collision, which happened around 8:16 pm.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Accidents
Byron, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Byron, MN
Owatonna, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Byron, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KXL

Portland Man Killed By Semi-Truck After Wheelchair Slips Off Curb

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the man who died after his motorized wheelchair slipped off a curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing tractor-trailer in Portland. 59-year-old Raymond McWilliams was found dead near the intersection of NE Vancouver Way and Gertz Road just before...
PORTLAND, OR
click orlando

1 dead in Osceola County crash involving semi-truck, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in an Osceola County crash involving a semi-truck Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash between a vehicle and semi-truck happened at U.S. 192 and Arthur J Gallagher Boulevard in St. Cloud around 10:55 a.m. [TRENDING:...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Owatonna Mn Lrb#The State Patrol
US News and World Report

Man in Wheelchair Killed in Crash Involving Semi-Truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has died after his motorized wheelchair slipped off a curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing tractor-trailer in Portland, police said. The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that officers were sent to the crash in the...
PORTLAND, OR
KFIL Radio

Owatonna Teenager Hurt In Dodge County Crash

Dodge Center, MN (KROC AM News) - Driving conditions in southeast Minnesota Thursday morning were affected by light snow and rain that fell across the region. Temperatures fell to around or below freezing, creating scattered icy spots. Public safety officials had responded to several accidents and mishaps as of 7:30...
OWATONNA, MN
Click2Houston.com

Six high school students killed in Oklahoma crash with semi-truck

OKLAHOMA – Six Oklahoma high school students who were headed off-campus for their lunch break were killed Tuesday after their car collided with a semi-truck, authorities said. Sarah Stewart, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said the students — all-girls — died after a crash between...
TISHOMINGO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Las Cruces Sun-News

Semi-truck crash shutters westbound I-10

LAS CRUCES - A pair of crashed semi-trucks, one of which was carrying watermelons, shut down the westbound lanes of I-10 for much of Wednesday morning near the Valley Drive and University Avenue off-ramp. Traffic backed up for hours as New Mexico State Police investigated the incident. Ray Wilson, a...
LAS CRUCES, NM
SuperTalk 1270

Would You Drive This Bus Around Bismarck?

While the wheels on the bus do go round, and I'm sure the vehicle is (mostly) operational... would you really want to drive this thing?. Maybe you would! Maybe it's nostalgic, and brings you fond memories of childhood. -- Not me; I had braces and glasses and was not with the "In" crowd. To put it into perspective, the "Cool" kids always sit in the back, right? You would find me at the furthest seat in the front. I digress...
BISMARCK, ND
Post Register

Prosecutor: Semi-truck driver who drove drunk, caused deadly crash in Eagle gets 15 years

EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Mexico man who drove drunk and caused a deadly crash last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Ada County Prosecutor's office says Cecilio Camacho-Montoya was speeding on Highway 55 in May 2021 when he drove through a red light at the Highway 44 intersection. The semi-truck crashed into 22-year-old Connor Holcomb, who was heading east.
EAGLE, ID
KOCO

Lane closures due to semi-truck crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — There are lane closures in Oklahoma City due to a semi-truck crash. On Monday evening, officials responded to a scene on Interstate 40 at Interstate 35 where a semi was leaning against the barrier and causing the fuel tanks to leak. At this time, the westbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFIL Radio

Drug Bust Results in 5 Felony Charges Against Fillmore County Man

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigation into drug sales in Fillmore County has resulted in the arrest of a Wykoff man. A news release issued by Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says investigators from his office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a home in Wykoff Wednesday afternoon. The law enforcement raid resulted in the seizure of more than 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a scale.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy