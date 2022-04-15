Byron Man Crashes Into Parked Semi-truck In Owatonna

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Eagle County are rushing to a new fire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum. Authorities closed Interstate 70 between Rifle and Gypsum in that area Saturday afternoon. The Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum has been ordered to evacuate. Authorities are calling this the Duck Pond Fire. Find updates on Duck Pond Fire and evacuations from @EagleCountyPIO #COFire ⬇️ https://t.co/BxyiKzOtaO — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) April 16, 2022 “Winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction towards Gypsum. Fire crews responded, but the area presents challenging access issues,” Eagle County emergency authorities stated. Residents with livestock are told to call the CSU Extension campus at (970) 471-1097. (credit: CSP Eagle) It’s not known when the interstate will reopen. Flames could be seen from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) Some drivers stuck in traffic decided to turn around. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) Colorado State Patrol recommends drivers take alternate routes to the north via highways 13, 40 and 131. (credit: CSP Eagle) Details about the size of the fire, where exactly it is, whether it is threatening structures or what caused it have not yet been shared.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 31 MINUTES AGO