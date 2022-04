Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell is giving his original team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, a chance to see what they could have had if they hadn’t traded him away. Through the first two games of a four-game series that continues Saturday in Pittsburgh, Bell has driven in three runs, scored twice and walked twice. Overall, he is batting .333 with at least one hit in eight of Washington’s first nine games.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO