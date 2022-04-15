ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Without the gay love story, Fantastic Beasts makes even less sense

By Ben Child
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnlPY_0fA77SIk00
Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen as the lovers turned enemies in Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Harry Potter, and JK Rowling’s wider Wizarding World, are incredibly popular in China. So much so that the nation’s Ministry of Education added the tales of Harry, Ron and Hermione’s schooldays to an official list of recommended reading for primary and secondary school students in 2017. The first two Fantastic Beasts movies made more than £100m at the Chinese box office, and new episode, Secrets of Dumbledore, is also expected to perform well there .

But when Chinese audiences sit down to find out what it is the heroic Hogwarts headmaster has been keeping to himself, they may find themselves wondering if they’ve been targeted with one of Potter’s famed Confundus charms . For censors have reportedly made the decision to cut all gay references from the movie . These include a line in which Jude Law’s Dumbledore tells evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) he once went along with his dastardly plans “because I was in love with you”, and another reference to “the summer Gellert and I fell in love”.

Rowling has long been keen to let the world know Dumbledore is gay, revealing this detail in 2007 to widespread joy among her readers. Looking back, the revelation seems to have come from another time: one in which Rowling was seen as a paragon of liberal decency and phrases such as “virtue signalling” and “woke” had barely entered the lexicon. However much public perception of her has changed in the meantime, it is clear the author had a good idea of how Dumbledore’s backstory would play out, even before she killed him off in the Potter books.

“Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was,” Rowling told an audience during a US tour in 2007. “To an extent, do we say it excused Dumbledore a little more, because falling in love can blind us to an extent, but he met someone as brilliant as he was and, rather like Bellatrix, he was very drawn to this brilliant person and horribly, terribly let down.”

This is essentially the set-up of Secrets of Dumbledore, and (spoilers alert) it leads to a confusing situation in which Dumbledore is unable to stymie Grindelwald’s efforts to begin a war between the wizarding world and unwitting Muggles, even though he really, really wants to, due to a blood pact the two sorcerers made in their youth. Instead, the headmaster asks Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and assorted wizards and witches (along with Muggle Jacob Kowalski, played by Dan Fogler) to do it for him – except none of them are able to know what the full plan is because Jacob’s ex, Queenie (a legilimens, or mind-reader), has gone over to the dark side and would expose them all to Grindelwald if they did.

It is all horrendously confusing, even if you do know that Dumbledore and Grindelwald were once lovers. Without that essential titbit, it is going to make no sense at all. Which is a great pity for those in China, because Secrets of Dumbledore is a half-decent yarn, which very nearly gets the Wizarding World movies back on track after the half-cocked Crimes of Grindelwald.

It’s certainly not the first time China’s censors have baffled audiences. In February, the Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video was forced to restore the original ending to Fight Club after a backlash prompted by an amended Chinese edition in which it was stated at the film’s denouement that police had “rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals”. In 2018, censors banned the release of Christopher Robin outright, because of the way the portly bear of very little brain Winnie-the-Pooh has been compared to the nation’s president, Xi Jinping.

Warner Bros insists that, despite the cuts to Secrets of Grindelwald, “the spirit of the film remains intact”. Apparently, while dialogue has been removed, there are still references to the wizardly pair sharing a close youthful bond.

In other words, Dumbledore has been placed firmly back in his closet. And really, what is the point of going to see a movie about secrets, if the only really interesting one remains locked in a vault tougher than Gringotts’?

Comments / 7

♉ Taurus
3d ago

Hollyweird is having a melt down over the parental rights law in Florida but supports China banning homosexuality. I guess money changes the narrative.

Reply(1)
11
Tom Yowell
1d ago

Not one person has ever wondered what sexuality or sexual preference the Characters are whether you read the books or watched the movies. The stories have never been about sex and sexuality.

Reply
3
Sue Cassel
22h ago

i disagree. The gay love story does absolutely nothing for the story...completely unnecessary. the other problem with the film is pulling Johnny Depp. These two things alone made for a disappointing film.

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Jude Law
Person
Eddie Redmayne
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Explains Hilarious Reason Why Ghost Rider Role Made Him Never Want to Work Out Again

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony nearly got its own Ghost Rider Universe off the ground. Though the franchise only lasted two films, Nic Cage found himself playing the Spirit of Vengeance in both features. Now that he's on the press circuit for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the star is being asked time and time again if he would reprise the role once more in a new age.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Racism#Ministry Of Education#Fantastic Beasts#Chinese
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Trades In Her Spider-Man, Tom Holland, For Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

It looks like Andrew Garfield stepped in as Zendaya's Spider-Man at the 2022 Oscars. The two Spider-Man alums posed for a quick photo together on the red carpet on Sunday. Garfield — who was nominated for best actor in a leading role for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" — made a surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, so their reunion was a sweet treat for Marvel fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy