ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

SFGate
 1 day ago

An area of showers will move through the Northeast tomorrow. Some of the showers could contain small hail and a rumble of. thunder in New Jersey, southern New York and...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox 19

Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio WXIX) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed on Thursday. This video sent to FOX19 NOW from Jenifer Haines in Clarksville was a key piece of evidence that prompted NWS meteorologists to confirm damage in the area was the result of a tornado.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Wintery Mix tapers off by late morning with a calm, warmer Sunday ahead

Scattered showers will be ongoing Saturday evening and mix with snow. As temps fall toward the lower 30s we will see most precipitation changing over to mainly snow. A light coating of snow isn’t out of the question on colder surfaces like grassy areas, patios, cars, and rooftops. However most of what falls will melt and travel issues are not a concern. Lows will be around the freezing mark by daybreak Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Monday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV?KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. It’s a First Alert Weather Day today with likely thunderstorms in the forecast. Clouds are increasing this morning and winds are already picking up. Expect a warm, breezy day ahead. A few scattered showers are possible during the day with a few thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some strong storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. However, even if you miss the afternoon development, another line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today or overnight have the potential for becoming strong to severe. All types of severe weather are possible from flooding to hail along with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The rain will end from north to south tomorrow morning and it will be breezy and cooler through midweek.
EAST TEXAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy