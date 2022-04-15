TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
SFGate
1 day ago
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ THIS. MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY. OF 14% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME. FIRE DANGER FOR...
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
After a bumpy Monday, winds will remain on Tuesday. With gusts up to 20 mph today, scattered storms with some severe pockets are possible throughout your Tuesday. Wednesday we are watching for a possible major severe event with straight-line winds and hail being the primary concerns at the time of this article.
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
A winter storm will spread from the West to the Northern Plains. The heaviest snow is expected from the Oregon Cascades and Sierra Nevada to North Dakota. Blizzard conditions are expected in the Northern Plains. A late-season winter storm is hammering parts of the West and will soon wring out...
Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Red flag warnings have been issued for a large part of the state Thursday, including counties in our area. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued...
Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up. to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then. partly cloudy with a...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Saturday! A quiet evening on the way and a pretty nice Easter Sunday ahead. Spotty showers are possible around sunrise tomorrow morning, mainly north of DFW. Then, models are showing a developing a line of rain and a few storms moving through the Metroplex around midday.Some models are more robust with storm development, but I am showing the HRRR which has been handling our rain events very well recently. An isolated severe storm can't be completely ruled out, quarter size hail and 60 mph winds would be the main threats. Our best rain chances are east of I-35.A lot of cloud cover to start our Easter Sunday, but we end it with sunshine and temperatures near 80. Drier air arrives to start the work week along with seasonal temperatures, meaning more crisp mornings on the way!Our next system arrives midweek, returning rain and storm chances to North Texas.And with most of us spending more time outdoors this weekend, here is a look at the pollen forecast.
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. seas 10 to 15 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border. Extending 30 to...
