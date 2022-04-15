ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up With Bitcoin, Ethereum Firmly In The Red?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.14% higher at $0.1458 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

The bellwether meme coin surged even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded significantly in the red at press time, and the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.99% to $1.88 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 4.14%

24-hour against Bitcoin 6.68%

24-hour against Ethereum 6.93%

7-day -3.84%

30-day 28.5%

YTD performance

-15.4%

The Doge Factors

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk disclosed in a SEC filing he has made an offer to acquire 100% of Twitter at $54.20 per share. Musk is a major backer of Dogecoin and the meme cryptocurrency saw a sudden spike in the aftermath of the disclosure.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data. The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE surged 152% to $1.9 billion at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data showed that $3.94 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency surged.

Robinhood Changed Dogecoin Rival’s Description?

A Twitter post by the handle JustinScerini noted that Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD have changed the description of DOGE-rival Shiba Inu SHIB/USD on their website.

Say less pic.twitter.com/V9Bt4gD1nj

— . (@JustinScerini) April 13, 2022

Notably, on the Robinhood blog that announced the listing of SHIB, the original description which states SHIB as an “alternative to Dogecoin” is still in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bq5HJ_0fA75oqG00

Screenshot From Robinhood Blog Dated April 12, 2022

Doge Around The Web

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus reminded his followers on Twitter that cryptocurrency buying and selling is not investing but “gambling.”

“There should be no expectation for financial gain,” said Markus.

cryptocurrency buying and selling is not investing. it is gambling.

nft purchasing and selling is not investing. it is buying collectibles.

there should be no expectation for financial gain. expectations come from hopium and delusion. someone may buy it more for later, or not.

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 13, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doge Factors Tesla Inc#Tsla#Sec#Xrp#Coinglass#Robinhood Markets Inc#Shiba Inu Shib Usd
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy