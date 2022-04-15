ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, WY

Suspect Died By Officer’s Bullet in Evansville Standoff

By Nick Perkins
 4 days ago
It was a long day night that turned into a tragic morning when the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced that the suspect in an Evansville standoff had died. 29-year-old Blaine Clutter had barricaded himself inside of an Evansville residence on March 18, 2022. After a nearly 18-hour standoff, the Natrona County...

Wyoming Man Arrested After Armed Standoff With Police

A 47-year-old Rock Springs man is behind bars following a 6-hour armed standoff with police on Friday, according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began when police tried to arrest Robert Shalata for an outstanding felony warrant. Police say Shalata barricaded himself inside his home, and officers soon learned that he was armed.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

