Harrisburg, PA

Sunny and breezy today before temperatures drop over the weekend

By Meteorologist Steve Knight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Plenty of sun is expected for your Friday, but it will be a bit breezy and cooler with a high around 70. Make sure you...

NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Breezy westerly winds, temperatures remain comfortable

High pressure returns today and Friday with highs in the 50s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s this weekend. A southwest flow will could produce isolated showers/storms late Sunday. Brief moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds would be the main impact from any thunderstorms that develop.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Harrisburg, PA
WLTX.com

Sunny, breezy weather today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cooler, drier air will continue to filter into the area as a cold front moves away from the Southeast. It will be breezy today and windy Saturday. Temperatures will be a little below normal over the weekend. Sunday morning will be chilly, but temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek. The next best chance for rain comes Thursday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF.com

Sunny and Windy For This Weekend

As of 4:30PM Friday: A wonderful end of the work week today, with sunny skies and temperatures just shy of average. The winds were strong however, with sustained winds as high as 25 mph and gusts in the 30s. We are going to calm a bit with our winds tonight as we cool down, but they will pick up once again as we head into Saturday. We are in a Wind Advisory from Saturday 12PM to 8PM for Wilkes, and Taliaferro counties. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory from Saturday 9AM to 11PM for Richmond, Burke, Columbia, Aiken, McCormick, Lincoln, Saluda, Edgefield, McDuffie, Barnwell, and Bamberg counties. With the moderate drought, and abnormally dry conditions we are in there is a Fire Weather Watch for all counties until 11pm tomorrow. We expect even breezier conditions tomorrow with gusts around 40 mph. It will be sunny all weekend long luckily, but you may want to wear a light jacket in the mornings, to fight back the wind chills.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Clouds, breezy and cooler, cold weekend with flurries

Cooler air will filter in late behind a cold front today, with some morning drizzle. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with seasonable temperatures in the low 50s this afternoon. Clouds will thicken this evening ahead of a weak disturbance that will trigger a few showers. Friday will be mainly cloudy, with showers developing in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Cbs
SuperTalk 1270

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND

