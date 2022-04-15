ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Orlando FreeFall: Florida lawmaker calls for ‘loophole’ in law to be closed after teenager died on ride

By Adam Sabes
foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

A Florida lawmaker wants to remove what she calls a “loophole” in Florida law that did not require the Orlando FreeFall to display a “maximum weight” sign outside the ride. Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling off of the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Seat was locked in teen’s Florida theme park ride death, accident report says

The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was locked, according to an accident report from the state. On Thursday, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died after falling from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at high speeds of up to 75 mph, according to Orlando’s ICON Park, where the incident took place.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geraldine Thompson
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#The Rides
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Video Shows Dolphin Attacking Trainer at Miami Seaquarium

No. 1 - A dolphin was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at Miami Seaquarium on Saturday. A man named Shannon Carpenter was watching the Flipper show at the Seaquarium with his family when he recorded the moment a dolphin named Sundance suddenly turned on its trainer. "There was obviously some type of struggle and the crowd seemed to know something wasn't right," said Carpenter. "The trainer swam to the dock pretty quickly and she just kneeled there for the rest of the show while they kind of closed it down." In a statement to NBC 6, Miami Seaquarium said: "A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer." For now, the Seaquarium has not suspended any shows and is continuing business as usual.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy