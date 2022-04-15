29-year-old man killed fiery South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man died in a fiery crash off Nolensville Road in South Nashville early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Nolensville Road near the intersection of Autumn Oaks Drive.

Metro police reported Phillip Michael Roe was driving southbound when his pickup truck struck a tree before becoming engulfed in flames. Roe was driving a 2007 Nissan Frontier when he overcorrected after entering the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert and a tree, according to Metro police.

Roe was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators reported there was no sign of impairment at the crash site.

Nolensville Road reopened to traffic near the Williamson County line around 6:30 a.m.

