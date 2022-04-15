ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry for Friday, showers for Saturday

By Liam Healy
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

Friday, should be mostly clear from start to finish allowing us to spend a day basking in the sun. This will help temperatures tremendously pushing up to near 70 for most of the region. It will be a great day to get out and enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvk74_0fA72Kan00

Saturday, we’re not to far off from Friday’s forecast. Highs stick to the mid 60s with a few more clouds hanging around the region. The big difference is we could see a handful of showers throughout the day. Round one will move through early, and then a second burst of showers is likely in the afternoon after a weak cold front passes. You should still be able to get some outdoors time in as long as you stay aware of what’s going on above you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQEgG_0fA72Kan00

(Easter) Sunday, is looking dry, albeit a bit chilly in the morning. Sunny skies through the morning hours though should set the stage for an excellent egg hunt or Easter brunch for those celebrating the holiday. Otherwise it will just be a good Sunday to get outside and enjoy West Virginia. Highs will climb to the 50s for most.

Monday, a messy day is looking likely. Rain begins early, right around the morning commute, as a system moves up from the south. Temperatures through the eastern half of our region early in the morning will be near or below freezing hinting at the chance of a brief wintry mix at the onset of the storm, before quickly transitioning to rain for the rest of the day. Winds will be strong at times particularly along the eastern facing slopes with gusts up to 30-40mph possible. Highs in the 40s and 50s are expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK52o_0fA72Kan00

Into Tuesday some mixing is possible early on, with a transition to upslope snow showers along the mountains and western facing slopes as we head towards sunrise. Temperatures will be just cold enough to possibly see a quick coating up into the higher elevations, of Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, and southern Raleigh counties but it won’t last long. As the day goes on we’ll climb to the 40s and see some breaks of sun taking care of anything that managed to stick!

Wednesday, another frost and freeze is possible in the morning as lows hover near or below the freezing mark for most. We do warm up during the day bringing highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon, in part aided by some sunshine and a southerly wind.

Thursday, rain along a cold front is likely during the mid-day hours. Outside of the rain we’ll be mostly cloudy on top of it all. The silver lining is at least we stay in the 60s.

Through the extended forecast we dry out quickly and see temperatures rise with a return to the 70s looking likely in the long range. We could all use a good stretch of dry and sunny weather!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7kSH_0fA72Kan00

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34H0NI_0fA72Kan00

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6FeL_0fA72Kan00

FRIDAY:
Brief break in rain. Highs in the 60s.
SATURDAY:
Isolated showers. Highs in the 60s.
(EASTER) SUNDAY:
Chilly but dry. Highs in the 50s.
MONDAY:
Rain looking likely. Highs in the 50s.
TUESDAY:
Cloudy, AM showers. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
WEDNESDAY:
Drying out slowly. Cool. Highs in the 50s.
THURSDAY:
Some rain possible. Highs in the 50s and 60s.
FRIDAY:
Sunny with highs in the 60s.
SATURDAY:
Sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.
SUNDAY:
Sunny with highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

WVNS

WVNS

