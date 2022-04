CLEVELAND, Ohio — Are you a fan of spring? Perhaps you prefer summer or fall. Maybe even winter? You might get to experience all of them this week. It will start with the colder stuff Monday. Forecasts from the National Weather Service are calling for rain, possibly mixed with snow, and highs will stay around 40 degrees in Cleveland and in the upper 30s in the Akron area. Akron also will get some windy conditions, with gusts around 21 mph.

