When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Caris LeVert on Feb. 7, they were sitting snugly in a tie for third place in the Eastern Conference with the Chicago Bulls. With a young and hungry roster, and with emerging stars in Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley leading the way, the honus was on Cavaliers GM Koby Altman to make some trade acquisitions to bolster this young roster to be able to compete against the East’s best teams in the playoffs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO