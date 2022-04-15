ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

SOLD OUT Breakfast With The Bunny

wvc-ut.gov
 3 days ago

Children/Youth (under age 17) must be accompanied by the registered person aged...

www.wvc-ut.gov

Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
K92.3

Popular Breakfast Food Sold At Major Iowa Grocer Recalled

A breakfast brand has just recalled a lot of their product due to potential foreign material contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Continental Mills has issued a recall on their Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix after fragments of a cable used to clear their processing line were discovered in a limited amount of their product.
IOWA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ

