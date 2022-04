The Houston Astros are off to a solid start to the season, but they’ll be without a key member of the bullpen for a while after the latest update on big-money closer Ryan Pressly. According to Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle, Pressly is dealing with right knee inflammation. As a result, he’ll be placed on the 10-day injured list in order to rest up and get back to 100% strength.

