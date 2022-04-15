ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAh72_0fA6xab000

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Nottingham Forest in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City: Sloppy win keeps top four hopes alive

Manchester United somehow emerged 3-2 victors against the might and feared Norwich City on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s good to know he still has that in his locker given that he has remained undroppable for Rangnick despite having an awful 2022. United even play like they still have him when he’s absent, so hopefully he can score a few more as they push for top 4.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luton Town#Nottingham Forest#The Premier League#English Football#Blackpool#Fulham
Daily Mail

Leeds join race for Bundesliga talent Florian Grillitsch with Arsenal and Newcastle also keeping tabs on the midfielder... as Jesse Marsch prepares for life without Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United have joined Arsenal and Newcastle United by expressing interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. The 26-year old is out of contract this summer and his representatives have sounded out a number of Premier League sides plus elite clubs in Germany and Spain. With Kalvin Phillips being linked with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Brighton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur host Graham Potter’s Brighton in the Premier League today. Spurs are looking to take their winning streak to five after winning their last four league games, in order to strength their top-four push.LIVE! Follow all the action from Spurs vs BrightonSon Heung-Min’s hat-trick at Villa Park last Saturday gave Spurs a 4-0 win over Aston Villa.Brighton head to London for the second time in a week after beating Arsenal 2-1 at the Emriates last weekend. Before kick-off Graham Potter’s team were seven games without a win.A win for Spurs would create a six-point cushion above Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Leicester: match preview

Eddie Howe has said he is preparing to “make difficult decisions” and be ruthless this summer as he prepares to move players on from Newcastle in order to accommodate new signings in his 25-man Premier League squad while remaining within financial fair play rules. Miguel Almirón, a £20m buy on the part of Rafael Benítez, ranks among those playing for their futures. With Ryan Fraser injured, Almirón could be offered a rare start at home against Leicester as Howe aims to move a step closer to mid-table security with a win against Brendan Rodgers’s side. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

In-form Sunderland leave it late again before snatching Shrewsbury victory

Sunderland secured another late victory, edging out Shrewsbury with a stoppage-time Nathan Broadhead winner to improve their hopes of reaching the Sky Bet League One play-offs.A fifth win in six matches means Alex Neil’s men have now picked up 20 points from the last 24 available.Elliot Embleton’s well-struck left-foot shot gave the Black Cats the lead in the fourth minute, after Broadhead’s free-kick had rebounded to him off the wall.Broadhead blasted home a second in the 13th minute after goalkeeper Marko Marosi could only parry Dennis Cirkin’s shot.Josh Vela gave the visitors hope five minutes into the second half with...
SOCCER
The Independent

Patrick Vieira tells Palace to expect Chelsea at their best in FA Cup semi-final

Patrick Vieira has warned his Crystal Palace players not to expect anything other than Chelsea’s best in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final despite a challenging week for the Blues.Thomas Tuchel’s side saw the defence of their Champions League title end at the quarter-final stage in Spain on Tuesday after Real Madrid triumphed 5-4 on aggregate following a back-and-forth encounter at the Bernabeu.It means Chelsea, who lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in February, only have the FA Cup left to ensure they do not end the season without silverware and bring Roman Abramovich’s trophy-laden era to its conclusion with no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘outstanding’ first-half display as one of Liverpool’s best

Jurgen Klopp believes he witnessed one of Liverpool’s best first-half performances in his time as Reds manager during their FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City.Having been dominated by City in the opening 45 minutes of their drawn Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday, the Reds came flying out of the blocks at Wembley.Ibrahima Konate’s header – his third opening goal in as many matches – was followed by a brace from Sadio Mane as they went in at the interval 3-0 up.City’s fightback saw them score at the start and end of the second half but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The birth, death and future of the European Super League

Late on the night of Sunday, April 18, 12 of Europe’s top clubs – including the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ – announced themselves as founder members of a new European Super League, governed by the clubs.Within 72 hours it had collapsed, with all six English clubs having withdrawn amid Government pressure and fan outrage.But what motivated those behind it, how and when did the idea gain traction, why did it fail so spectacularly, and is UEFA’s revamped Champions League a Super League by another name, as a Premier League fans’ group sees it?The PA news agency spoke to individuals who...
UEFA
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pontus Jansson strikes in injury time as Brentford hit Watford with late winner

Watford’s already-slim survival chances took a heavy blow when Pontus Jansson’s last-gasp winner secured victory for Brentford.The Hornets had started the game six points from safety, but required at least something from the match only to be denied when Jansson headed home in added time to secure a 2-1 win for the Bees.Watford’s defensive frailties were evident throughout the game, and Brentford took an early lead when Christian Norgaard slotted the ball into the net from an unmarked position in the centre of the box.The home side had to wait for their chances, but Emmanuel Dennis struck on his return...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal players feeling ‘really down’ after Southampton defeat, Mikel Arteta admits

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal’s players were dejected after their quest for Champions League qualification suffered a further setback with a damaging a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton.Tottenham’s shock home loss to Brighton in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off offered the Gunners the chance to move level on points with their fourth-placed north London rivals.But Arteta’s men blew a major opportunity to capitalise at St Mary’s as Jan Bednarek’s strike on the stroke of half-time condemned them to a fourth defeat from five games.The misfiring visitors, who arrived on the south coast on the back of disappointing losses to Crystal Palace and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City apology for fan chants during Hillsborough silence

Manchester City apologized to Liverpool and condemned supporters who chanted during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Saturday.Referee Michael Oliver cut short the commemoration to the victims from the 1989 crush before the FA Cup semifinal which City lost 3-2 at Wembley Stadium.“It felt really wrong in that moment," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said, accepting City's apology.The chanting came from the end with City fans at the national football stadium and it was followed by boos from Liverpool supporters. Amid the noise, Oliver blew his whistle to signal a premature end to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy