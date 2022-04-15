ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kevin Durant doesn't expect Ben Simmons to play vs. Celtics

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klQqo_0fA6wPNA00

However, on Thursday, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Simmons is hoping to play by Game 4 to Game 6, if needed, of the Celtics series. Ben Simmons hasn’t played in a professional basketball game since June 20, 2021. He’s remained out during the entire 2022 season due to a recurring back injury and mental health concerns. On the other hand, Nets teammate Kevin Durant does not think Simmons will be ready to play during the Celtics series. “Nah, I’m not expecting him to play,” Durant said, via SNY. “I’m not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there and hoop. I’m not expecting him to do anything but get his body right and get healthy as fast as he can. In my mind, I’m preparing as if we’re playing with the team we have.”

Source: Madison Williams @ Sports Illustrated

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New #Celtics mailbag features a closer look at Rob Williams potential return timing, strategies to defend KD and Kyrie and why are first round series spaced out so long? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…8:34 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

New BS Podcast!

—The Clippers curse, Ben Simmons advice, Round 1 best bets and half-baked ideas w/ @kevinwildes

—Devin Booker’s evolution, a Phoenix primer, and NBA life in the crazy 80s w/ Eddie Johnson aka @Eddie Johnson

open.spotify.com/episode/35Ndl4…8:26 AM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

I don’t know if this is the world’s most well-coordinated smokescreen. Or if Simmons is not really that near to coming back. But Kevin Durant, Nets say they are preparing for Celtics as if Ben Simmons won’t be ready newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday10:08 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

James Harden-Ben Simmons hype and other top #NBA playoffs storylines nypost.com/2022/04/14/202… via @nypostsports10:03 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Dwight Powell on Kevin Durant’s Twitter shoutout: “We don’t have an Achilles group chat or anything, but I think you recognize the work that guys have to do to get through that sort of injury.” – 9:49 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

🚨🚨 New Episode 🚨🚨

Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan – Playoff extravaganza!

* Durant and Kyrie vs. Boston’s defense

* Worst mismatches – for both players and coaches

* How strong a favorite are Suns?

* Can Bucks repeat?

* And more!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla…8:58 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Ben Simmons isn’t sprinting or doing any work with his teammates yet. But ‘as long as he’s on the court every day, there’s’ optimism about Simmons playing during the Nets-Celtics series: sny.tv/articles/sourc…7:31 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Which will it be, Kevin Durant’s dominance continuing or the next step in Jayson Tatum’s takeover of the league? bleacherreport.com/articles/10032… via @BleacherReport5:19 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

There is a reported new target window for Ben Simmons return to the lineup during the Nets-Celtics series masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…2:32 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

I don’t see how the return of Ben Simmons could do anything but disrupt the Nets in the middle of a series against Boston. – 2:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on not getting caught up in trying to outduel Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “Basketball is a 5-on-5 game. It’s not a 1-on-1 duel. It’s not a 2-on-2 duel. Basketball is 5-on-5.” – 2:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on the Celtics matching up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “It’s exciting. What more can you ask for? Those are two of the best offensive players to touch the ball in NBA history.” – 2:03 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said he is looking forward to the matchup against Durant and Kyrie: “It’s exciting. What more can you ask for? Those are two of the best offensive players to touch a ball in NBA history if you ask certain people.” – 2:02 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to @Brian Windhorst, Ben Simmons is targeting a return for either Games 4, 5, or 6 in the Boston series

The Voice of the #Nets Ian Eagle tells @talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan what kind of impact he could have #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/Vn3IZqZiCr2:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOXRx_0fA6wPNA00

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

KD on any Ben Simmons return: “Im not expecting him to play. Im not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there & hoop. I’m not expecting him to do anything but just get his body right & get healthy as fast as he can. Im preparing as if we’re playing w/ the team we have” #Nets1:54 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Daniel Theis: “We can’t just go double team from the first second. They expect it. Double team KD? It’s not easy. He’s a 7-footer basically. So we’re going to guard 1-on-1.” – 1:53 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Theis on playing the Nets: “For us, we’re excited. We have a big goal so you’ve gotta beat the best teams. And then playing the Nets now with Kyrie and KD, I think it’s going to be fun. And it will be a good test and a good start for us as a team and as players.” – 1:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

KD on Jackie Robinson breaking color barrier 75 years ago today: “Still resonates with young athletes, older athletes and people in general. Everybody in the world can relate to what he went through, so his impact is still being felt today, especially here in Brooklyn” #Nets #MLB1:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtis haven’t spent any of the game-planning on Ben Simmons yet.

Udoka also said he hasn’t talked to anyone on the Brooklyn side. Udoka was a Nets assistant last season, and he’s also close with Nets guard Patty Mills from their time in San Antonio together. – 1:30 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets coach Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still doing individual work at the moment. Still no sprinting for Simmons. – 1:28 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Question: How much time have you spent on the possibility of Ben Simmons playing in this series?

Ime Udoka: None yet. – 1:22 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on Celtics prep for possibility of Ben Simmons playing in the series: “None yet.” – 1:22 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka on how much time he has spent on the possibility of Ben Simmons playing on this series: “None yet.” – 1:22 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka asked how much time he is spending preparing for Ben Simmons entering the series.

“None yet.” – 1:22 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD said he isn’t expecting Ben Simmons to play. Just wants him to get healthy and doesn’t want to out that pressure on him. pic.twitter.com/oXirz9w4Kh1:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GO0cM_0fA6wPNA00

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Bruce Brown said KD didn’t talk to him about his comments the other night regarding Horford/Theis. Was he surprised KD said something postgame?

“No,” Brown said with a smile. – 12:59 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet on Embiid: “He was more back to the basket (in 2019), playing like a 5. Now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq all put together.” – 12:56 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He used to be play back-to-the-basket, like a five and now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, all put together” – Fred VanVleet on Joel Embiid’s progress since 2019. – 12:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033Tdj_0fA6wPNA00

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

☘️ Celtics-Nets roundtable 🌉

– Is Bruce Brown right about the Celtics front court?

– How do the Nets handle Boston’s offense?

– Can Celtics switch with KD/Kyrie?

– Prediction time

New w/ @Alex Schiffer @Jay King

theathletic.com/3249164/2022/0…12:39 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD and Kyrie getting some shots up after practice. Nets are in good spirits — with three practice days ahead of them before heading to Boston pic.twitter.com/yLjkAwnYB112:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FONGb_0fA6wPNA00

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD And Kyrie in practice. Gotta say Nets have the most beautiful practice court in NBA. pic.twitter.com/hOBBraS0Oi12:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x83aS_0fA6wPNA00

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: “I think he’s done a great job. The last two years, he’s been dealt a wild hand.”

– Kevin Durant on Steve Nash, a Citi Bike-riding Brooklynite who seems to have the ideal temperament for his job: sny.tv/articles/shock…11:30 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star could make team debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics in playoffs, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s…10:46 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

🚨NEW STORY🚨

Celtics vs. Nets roundtable: Jayson Tatum’s offense, handling Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, predictions and more

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3249164/2022/0…8:30 AM

Nick Friedell: Nash: “There’s a chance Ben comes back, there’s a chance he doesn’t come back. So I think for us we got to focus on the group — support Ben and his journey to get back on the floor, but at the same time we don’t have time to lose focus on the group that’s playing.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 14, 2022

Shams Charania: Sources: Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is targeting a return within Games 4-6 (April 25-29) of first-round series vs. Celtics. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 14, 2022

Nick Friedell: KD says he’s preparing as if Ben Simmons won’t play. He wants him to continue working on his rehab. If a return happened in the playoffs, he would welcome it — but he won’t let his mind go there yet. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 14, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Predicting The 2022 All-NBA Teams: Devin Booker Deserves First Team, LeBron James Sneaks Into Third Team

It might be early for the All-NBA Teams to be released, but we have enough data to support who they should be. The All-NBA Team is an honor given to 15 players at the end of the season. It’s awarded to the best players in the league with two guards, two forwards, and one center picked for each team since 1956. LeBron James owns the most All-NBA selections with 17 with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan tied for second with 15.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Reacts To Ben Simmons Reports

Ben Simmons has yet to play a single game for the Brooklyn Nets, which is definitely a problem when you consider how the playoffs begin this weekend. Simmons is trying to come back from a back injury, and his recovery has been a slow process. Despite this, there are now reports that Simmons is targeting games 4 through 6 of the opening-round series against the Boston Celtics for a return.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He Would Accept A Trade If The Trail Blazers Decided To Move Him: "I'm Not Going To Fight Them On Wanting To Trade Me."

Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Robb
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Athletic#Sny#Madison Williams Sports#Twitter#Briantrobb#Kd#Clippers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns 75: Looking back at the basketball legend in images

The sky hook Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was larger than life as Lew Alcindor at Power Memorial High School in New York and as a UCLA Bruin. When he changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the NBA, the legend continued to grow. Today, he remains an influential person on many platforms. Abdul-Jabbar turns 75 on April 16.Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns 75 Seven-foot one-inch Kareem Abdul -Jabbar, competing for the UCLA freshman team, shown Feb. 23, 1966, stuffs two points as his team swamped a Southern California junior college team for one of its 17 consecutive victories. Abdul-Jabbar has reminded...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 103: Breaking down the Celtics-Nets series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Steve Bulpett

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for Game 1 of their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets this coming Sunday, April 17, hoping to start the 2022 NBA Playoffs out with a win. With one of the league’s best offenses, they hope to offset the concentrated firepower of the Nets that is superstar forward Kevin Durant and star point guard Kyrie Irving and their experience winning banners with the top defense in the league and their depth.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy