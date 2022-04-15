Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for April 15

CHI Health will build a medical clinic along Capital Avenue, west of the buildings at the former Grand Island Veterans Home. On March 8, the Grand Island City Council agreed to sell the 12.7 acres to CHI Nebraska for $318,575. The sale was approved on a 6-4 vote. The property,...
Grand Island city officials have taken keeping up with growing demand to a new level. Rather than change a key roadway just to handle today’s traffic volume, city officials partnered with Olsson to widen Old Potash Highway to accommodate traffic volumes expected 20 years down the road. Fortunately for...
ORLEANS — Since she was in middle school, Ashley Kreutzer wanted to have a farm with the boy who would eventually become her husband. Her dream came true, but the type of farm is a little different than she imagined. After she graduated from the University of Nebraska at...
Grand Island Public Schools has officially released its 2020-21 annual report. The report, available in both Spanish and English, was presented during Thursday’s Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education regular session meeting. The board also approved a request to overhaul the district’s website. It was a team...
Since the opening of Grand Island Regional Medical Center in 2020, it seems as though a good portion of the city’s medical community has migrated to Prairie Commons, on the southwest side of the city. The Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, attached to the new hospital, has filled quickly....
ST. PAUL — On a farmstead northeast of St. Paul, families hand-in-hand, kids swinging plastic Easter buckets, walked up a gravel road lined with parked cars. Surrounding the farmstead’s house, expansive pastures stretched out. Two of them populated with more than 4,500 plastic Easter eggs. It was the...
The Easter bunny will visit Shopko Optical locations in Hastings on Friday and Grand Island on Saturday. The Hastings appearance will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3016 E. Osborne Drive. The bunny will hop into the Grand Island eye care center, at 1919 N. Diers Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Today will be the 30th and last time Ed Medbery leads the annual Cross Walk across Grand Island on Good Friday. “Yeah, this is it,” Medbery said. “I’m going to be 70 years old this year, so I’m going to hang it up.”. Medbery has organized...
Comments / 0